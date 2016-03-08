DARMSTADT, Germany, March 8 Germany's Merck KGaA
is targeting growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of as much as 20 percent
this year, its finance chief said, specifying a goal of a low
double-digit percentage gain issued earlier on Tuesday.
"Low double-digit starts at 10 percent and at the latest
ends at 20 percent from my point of view," Chief Financial
Officer Marcus Kuhnert told a press conference after the release
of full-year earnings.
He also said that so far this year, organic sales growth at
Merck's lab supplies unit Life Science had shown no signs of
slowing from an above-average 8 percent in the fourth quarter.
But the division would likely see organic sales growth in
the mid-single digit percentage range for the full year, at or
somewhat above industry growth rates.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor)