FRANKFURT Oct 13 Germany's healthcare and
chemicals group Merck KGaA
* Says it has identified 20 million euros ($22.4 million) in
additional revenue synergies per year from the takeover of
biotech supplies maker Sigma-Aldrich. nFWN13D03M]
* Total synergies from integrating the business will reach
about 280 million euros from 2018, up from 260 million
previously targeted, according to presentation slides for
investors posted on the company's website.
* Says no large acquisitions worth more than 500 million
euros will be on the agenda for the next two years, unless they
can be financed by divestments.
* The drug development pipeline promises more than 2 billion
euros in sales 2022, when adjusted for the risk of setbacks in
development and regulatory approval process.
* Merck's healthcare division, under pressure from competing
products, is committed to achieving at least stable organic
sales until 2018.
* Regular portfolio reviews and "active capital allocation"
would continue, the diversified family-controlled company said
in the slides
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger. Editing by Jane Merriman)