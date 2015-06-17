(Corrects first and second paragraphs to show Inspire
Pharmaceuticals is no longer owned by Merck)
NEW YORK, June 17 Merck & Co Inc has
agreed to pay $5.9 million to resolve claims that a former unit
fraudulently promoted a drug used to treat pink eye for
unapproved purposes, U.S. authorities announced on Wednesday.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said Inspire
Pharmaceuticals, which Merck acquired in 2011 and later sold,
promoted its drug AzaSite to healthcare providers for uses the
Food and Drug Administration had not approved as safe and
effective.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)