DARMSTADT, Germany, June 26 Germany's Merck KGaA
said growth at its liquid crystals business would slow
in the second half as its customers, Asian display panel makers,
reduce their inventories.
"We expect to see a destocking situation in the second half
so that the momentum we've had in the first half will level off.
Customers are reducing their inventories," Merck's Finance Chief
Matthias Zachert told journalists at a press briefing at the
group's headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany.
He added that the unit's business development in the second
quarter had been "very good".
Merck is the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for
television, computer and smartphone displays, with a market
share of more than 60 percent.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)