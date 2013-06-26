* Q2 has been "very good" but momentum will level off-CFO
* Says trend towards 3D, larger TV screens a boon for now
* Expects Asian panel makers to reduce inventories in H2
* Shares up 2.1 pct
(Adds CFO quotes, shares, industry background)
By Ludwig Burger
DARMSTADT, Germany, June 26 Demand for 3D
screens and bigger televisions resulted in good growth for Merck
KGaA's liquid crystals business in the second quarter,
although that rate will slow as its Asian customers reduce
inventories, the company said.
"We expect to see a destocking situation in the second half
so that the momentum we've had in the first half will level
off," finance chief Matthias Zachert told a press briefing at
the group's headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany. "Customers are
reducing their inventories."
He added that business at the unit, the world's largest
supplier of liquid crystals for television, computer and
smartphone displays, had been "very good" in the second quarter,
giving it a market share of more than 60 percent.
Merck shares were up 2.1 percent at 117.40 euros by 0843
GMT, outperforming a 1.3 percent gain in Germany's blue-chip DAX
index.
Consumer appetite for 3D televisions and for larger screens
was giving Merck a boost, Zackert said. "We are happy about the
trend towards 3D because it speeds up the TV replacement cycle
and we have an all but monopolistic position in this market
segment."
Production of TV displays of 110 inches or more in the
United States is also a boon for Merck, which offers display
chemicals particularly tailored for oversized screens.
Yet global demand for TVs is expected to plateau this year,
as many consumers in developed countries already own a
flat-screen TV.
First-quarter results at liquid-crystal display (LCD) makers
have been mixed. Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp, the
world's No.4 LCD maker, in April posted a smaller-than-expected
quarterly loss as panel shipments for tablet PCs and
high-definition TVs increased.
LG Electronics Inc, the world's No.2 TV maker,
in April said quarterly profit fell 13 percent amid sharp price
cuts.
In liquid crystals, Merck competes with Japanese companies
JNC Corp, also known as Chisso, and DIC Corp,
previously called Dainippon.
(Editing by David Holmes)