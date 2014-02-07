Feb 7 Merck & Co said on Friday it will
pay $100 million to resolve all U.S. product liability lawsuits
alleging it downplayed serious health risks involving its
NuvaRing intrauterine contraceptive device.
The product, which contains the hormones estrogen and
progestin commonly found in birth control bills, is associated
with an increased risk of developing blood clots that can cause
heart attacks, strokes or sudden deaths. Available to women in
the United States since 2001, NuvaRing is one of several
contraceptive products linked to this higher risk.
Merck, the second-biggest U.S. drugmaker, denied any fault
under the agreement, which must be accepted by 95 percent of
about 3,800 eligible patients involved in lawsuits pending in
federal and state courts.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Roger Denton of Schlichter,
Bogard and Denton, said the settlement, reached after nearly a
year of negotiations, is "an outstanding result and in the best
interests of all the women who have suffered an injury
associated with the use of Nuvaring."
Under the settlement, Merck would pay a fraction of what at
least one company has paid in a similar settlement.
German drugmaker Bayer AG said last year it had
paid nearly $1.6 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits
involving accusations that its Yaz and Yazmin birth control
pills caused blood clots that led to strokes and heart attacks.
Merck shares were up 1 percent at $54.32 on the New York
Stock Exchange, in line with a 1.2-percent advance in the ARCA
Pharmaceutical Index of large U.S. and European
drugmakers.