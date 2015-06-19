DARMSTADT, Germany, June 19 Germany's Merck aims to be a leading maker of OLED (organic light-emitting diode) materials by 2018, its head of chemicals said on Friday.

"We invested significant sums in this technology at an early stage," Bernd Reckmann said in a statement.

Merck, which dominates the market for liquid crystals for displays, is one of dozens of players in the nascent OLED market.

OLEDs are used in displays for mobile phones, digital cameras and other gadgets and are popular for portable devices that are used outdoors because their high light output makes them easy to read in sunlight and they use little battery power.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Thomas Atkins)