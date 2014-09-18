* Competitive process to find partner for anti-PD-L1 drug
* Experimental drug in hot new area for cancer research
* Merck plans increased investment in biosimilar drugs
* Pharma head Oschmann appointed deputy CEO
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German drugs and chemicals
maker Merck KGaA is in advanced talks with potential
partners interested in its experimental cancer immunotherapy
drug and expects to clinch a partnership deal before the end of
the year.
Its medicine is a so-called anti-PD-L1 agent, one of a
number of new drugs from rival companies within the hot research
area of immuno-oncology that are designed to make tumour cells
more vulnerable to attack by the body's immune system.
U.S.-based Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb,
Roche and AstraZeneca are viewed as the main
players in this new field, which analysts believe could develop
into a market worth tens of billions of dollars in annual sales.
As a mid-sized competitor, Merck KGaA has decided to seek a
partner for its product, which has already been given to more
than 500 patients in early-stage Phase I tests and is seen as a
potential treatment in lung, ovarian and Merkel cell skin
cancer.
"We have initiated a competitive process to select the best
partner for the global co-development and co-commercialisation
of our anti-PD-L1 compound," Stefan Oschmann, the head of its
pharma business, said in a statement on Thursday.
"We are currently in advanced discussions with major
oncology players and aim to reach an agreement by year-end."
Merck added that it planned to invest an additional 130 to
150 million euros ($168 to $192 million) next year in its unit
developing cheaper copies of biotech drugs, known as
biosimilars, on top of 100 million euros this year, depending on
the outcome of ongoing clinical studies.
It said it would expand existing partnerships with India's
Dr Reddy's and Brazil's Bionovis with another, as yet
undisclosed in-licensing agreement for a late-stage biosimilar,
initially for smaller emerging markets.
The Darmstadt-based company also announced it had appointed
the head of its pharma business, Stefan Oschmann, as deputy
chief executive.
Oschmann, 57, will share strategic management functions and
representation of the company with CEO Karl-Ludwig Kley as of
Jan. 1, 2015, putting him in the frame to possibly succeed Kley,
whose contract runs until September 2016.
Belen Garijo, 54, will take over leadership of the entire
pharma business. Garijo is already CEO of Merck's
biopharmaceutical division, Merck Serono, to which she will add
consumer health, allergy treatments and biosimilars.
(1 US dollar = 0.7759 euro)
