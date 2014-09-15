Sept 15 Merck & Co on Monday said it
expects next year to seek U.S. approval for its experimental
osteoporosis drug, odanacatib, after the once-weekly medicine
met its primary effectiveness goals in a late-stage trial.
The drug significantly reduced risk of fractures of the hip
and spine, and of non-vertebral fractures, compared with
placebo, Merck said in a release.
Overall risk of side effects was similar in the two patient
groups, although certain skin lesions and atypical fractures of
the thigh bone occurred more often in patients taking the Merck
drug, than those in the placebo group, Merck said.
There were similar numbers of heart attacks and strokes in
both patient groups, although a numerically higher incidence of
strokes in the odanacatib group was not deemed statistically
significant.
