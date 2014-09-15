Sept 15 Merck & Co on Monday said it expects next year to seek U.S. approval for its experimental osteoporosis drug, odanacatib, after the once-weekly medicine met its primary effectiveness goals in a late-stage trial.

The drug significantly reduced risk of fractures of the hip and spine, and of non-vertebral fractures, compared with placebo, Merck said in a release.

Overall risk of side effects was similar in the two patient groups, although certain skin lesions and atypical fractures of the thigh bone occurred more often in patients taking the Merck drug, than those in the placebo group, Merck said.

There were similar numbers of heart attacks and strokes in both patient groups, although a numerically higher incidence of strokes in the odanacatib group was not deemed statistically significant.

