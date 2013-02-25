* Cilengitide aimed to treat aggressive form of brain tumour
* Phase III trial patients did not live significantly longer
* Failure deals blow to Merck's drug pipeline development
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 Merck KGaA's
Cilengitide, an experimental drug to treat an aggressive type of
brain tumour, has failed a large-scale clinical trial, dealing a
blow to the German drugmaker's efforts to replenish its pipeline
of medicines.
Merck said on Monday patients in a Phase III trial did not
live significantly longer when treated with Cilengitide plus
chemoradiotherapy.
Dr. Annalisa Jenkins, Head of Global Drug Development and
Medical for the Merck Serono division, said the trial results
were "disappointing, especially for people who are fighting this
devastating and difficult to treat cancer".
For Merck, Germany's oldest drugmaker, the latest findings
come after its experimental cancer vaccine Stimuvax failed in a
Phase III trial last December.
In 2011, Merck's Cladribin, a treatment for multiple
sclerosis, also failed.
Last month, Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann said in magazine
interview that Merck needed a new drug every two years, with the
focus on cancer, immune-deficiencies, multiple sclerosis and
fertility.
At 0925 GMT, Merck shares were down 0.6 percent at 105
euros.
At the Phase III trial of Cilengitide, the patients had
newly diagnosed Glioblastoma - a very aggressive brain tumour -
and methylated MGMT gene promoter status.
Cilengitide is the first in a new class of investigational
targeted anticancer therapies - so called integrin inhibitors -
to have reached Phase III clinical development.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Mark Potter)