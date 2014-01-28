REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Jan 28 Merck & Co's experimental allergy drug, Ragwitek, appears safe and effective for use in patients between the ages of 18 and 65, a panel of advisors to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.
The panel voted 6 to 2, with one abstention, that data supported the drug's efficacy. It voted 8 to 0, with one abstention, that it supported the drug's safety.
Ragwitek is designed to treat allergic reaction to short ragweed pollen.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.