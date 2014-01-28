Jan 28 Merck & Co's experimental allergy drug, Ragwitek, appears safe and effective for use in patients between the ages of 18 and 65, a panel of advisors to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Tuesday.

The panel voted 6 to 2, with one abstention, that data supported the drug's efficacy. It voted 8 to 0, with one abstention, that it supported the drug's safety.

Ragwitek is designed to treat allergic reaction to short ragweed pollen.