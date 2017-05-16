FRANKFURT May 16 Germany's Merck KGaA
said it was looking into shifting its diversified chemicals and
healthcare businesses into separate subsidiaries next year.
"The internal processes and structures shall be orientated
more consequently towards the continuing growth dynamic of the
sectors," the family-controlled group said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"The planned measures and their concrete form are still
subject to further review and decision-making by the Executive
Board and other responsible bodies. According to the current
status, implementation should largely take place in 2018," it
added.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor)