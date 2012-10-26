UPDATE 1-GM China sales slip for second month in May as old model phased out
Oct 26 Merck & Co reported mixed third-quarter results, with earnings beating Wall Street forecasts but sales slightly missing the mark amid stiff generic competition that began in August for the company's Singulair asthma medicine.
The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker said on Friday that it had earned $1.73 billion, or 56 cents per share, compared with $1.69 billion, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Merck earned 95 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 92 cents.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $11.49 billion, below Wall Street expectations of $11.57 billion.
