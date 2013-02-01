BRIEF-Russia sees Sovkomflot valuation at more than $2 bln
* The company's valuation is seen at more than $2 billion ahead of a planned state stake sale, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Viktor Olersky said on Friday. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk)
Feb 1 Merck & Co's quarterly results beat forecasts, helped by strong sales of its Januvia diabetes drug and Gardasil vaccine against cervical cancer, but the company issued a full-year 2013 profit view at the low end of Wall Street expectations
The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker on Friday said it earned $1.4 billion, or 46 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $1.51 billion, or 49 cents per share, in the year-earlier period, when the company took charges for acquisition and restructuring expenses.
June 2 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday as a clutch of economic data showed the economy continues to strengthen, ahead of the monthly employment data for May.