(Adds analyst comment, details on lower costs, shares)
April 29 Merck & Co Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by sharply lower
research spending and asset sales, but revenue came in slightly
below expectations.
The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker, whose shares rose 3 percent, said
on Tuesday it earned $1.70 billion, or 57 cents per share, in
the first quarter. That compared with $1.59 billion, or 52
cents, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, Merck earned 88 cents per share,
well above the average analyst estimate of 79 cents compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Merck's global revenue fell 4 percent to $10.26 billion,
hurt by generic competition for its Singulair treatment for
allergy and asthma. Wall Street expected $10.44 billion.
Merck said it slashed its research spending by 20 percent in
the quarter to $1.5 billion, as it scrapped work on experimental
medicines no longer part of its main research focus or deemed to
have limited commercial potential.
Marketing and administrative expenses fell 8.5 percent to
$2.73 billion, also bolstering results.
"Although the revenues were lighter than expected, Merck
continues to impress with prudent expense management,
particularly in research and development," said BMO Capital
Markets analyst Alex Arfaei.
Arfaei said it remains to be seen, however, how the cuts
will ultimately affect the pace of drug development.
Merck is expected to soon announce the sale of its consumer
healthcare products unit. Its sales fell 4 percent to $546
million in the quarter, hurt by a shortened allergy season in
North America.
Merck reaffirmed it expects earnings this year of $3.35 to
$3.53 per share, excluding special items.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Chizu Nomiyama)