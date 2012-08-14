European stocks supported by banks, utilities before UK election
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
FRANKFURT Aug 14 German drugmaker Merck KGaA said it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year of 2.85-2.95 billion euros ($3.52-$3.64 billion).
This compares with 2.73 billion last year and an average analyst projection for adjusted EBITDA of 2.88 billion euros this year, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
BERLIN, June 7 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven have lowered the minimum acceptance threshold for their takeover offer for German drugmaker Stada's shares, they said on Wednesday.