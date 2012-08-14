(Refiles to attach to alerts with no change to text)

FRANKFURT Aug 14 German drugmaker Merck KGaA said it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year of 2.85-2.95 billion euros ($3.52-$3.64 billion).

This compares with 2.73 billion last year and an average analyst projection for adjusted EBITDA of 2.88 billion euros this year, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)