BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
FRANKFURT Dec 19 German drugmaker Merck KGaA said its cancer drug Stimuvax did not reach its target of improving survival of lung cancer patients in a late-stage study.
"Further analyses are planned in the coming weeks to explore the potential benefit-risk profile of L-BLP25 (Stimuvax) in certain populations," Merck said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said it would discuss this data with external experts and regulatory authorities over the coming months.
Stimuvax, a type of cancer vaccine, is being developed as a maintenance treatment for cancer patients treated with standard therapy of chemo and radiation. It is designed to help the patient's immune system fight certain cancer cells. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share