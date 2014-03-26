FRANKFURT, March 26 German liquid crystal maker Merck will propose a two-for-one share split in order to attract more private investors, it said on Wednesday.

It would propose the share split to its shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 9, it added.

The value of Merck shares have doubled over the past three years, trading well over 100 euros for one year now.

Shares gained 1.5 percent to 122.75 euros ($170) around 1430 GMT nearly in line with the German blue chip index.

($1 = 0.7258 euros) ($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)