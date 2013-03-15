March 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will not complete its review of Merck & Co's experimental medicine to reverse the effects of anesthesia until the second half of 2013, representing a three month delay, the drugmaker said.

Merck acquired the product, called sugammadex, through its merger in 2009 with Schering-Plough Corp. It has faced numerous previous regulatory delays, but is deemed by many industry analysts and doctors as one of the biggest potential breakthroughs in anesthesia in recent decades.