July 16 Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday
that U.S. health regulators need more time to review its
application to sell sugammadex, an injection designed to reverse
the effects of muscle relaxants used during surgery.
The announcement came after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration canceled a meeting of outside advisers that had
been set for Thursday. Merck said the FDA told the company it
needed additional time to assess the results of its recently
completed inspection of one of Merck's clinical trial sites.
In 2008 the FDA declined to approve sugammadex, citing
concerns about its possible association with allergic reactions
and bleeding. On Tuesday, Merck said the site in question was
one of four that conducted a new study designed to assess the
drug's potential to cause allergic reactions.
Merck acquired sugammadex when it bought Schering-Plough for
$41 billion in 2009.