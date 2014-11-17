BRIEF-American express co sees 2017 earnings per share outlook of $5.60‐$5.80
* Quarterly consolidated provisions for losses were $573 million, up 32 percent from $434 million a year ago
Nov 17 Merck & Co said on Monday that its long-term Improve-It trial, which was aimed at showing whether its Zetia and Vytorin franchise does more than reduce "bad" cholesterol, had met its primary endpoint.
The company will release more details on the study later this morning.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer)
* Quarterly consolidated provisions for losses were $573 million, up 32 percent from $434 million a year ago
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. announces share buyback program and change in central securities depositary