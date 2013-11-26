(Removes reference to United States in paragraph 7. The seven
By Steven Scheer
YAVNE, Israel Nov 26 German healthcare group
Merck KGaA is looking for acquisitions and
collaborations with start-ups to grow its drugs business in the
United States, a senior Merck official said.
The drug and chemicals maker gets some 20 percent of
pharmaceutical revenue from the United States, compared with an
average of about 50 percent at most global pharma firms.
"That's where we want to be," Stefan Oschmann, who heads up
Merck's pharmaceutical business, told reporters during a visit
to the Merck Serono bio incubator near Tel Aviv on Tuesday.
He declined to give a timetable as to when the company would
like to achieve this goal.
Through its EMD Serono unit near Boston, Merck sells a
number of products in the United States including multiple
sclerosis drug Rebif as well as fertility treatments.
"It's not that we're not present but we need new products
for the U.S. market," Oschmann told Reuters. "If you want to be
successful in the U.S. market you have to introduce products and
that's what we are working on."
In the past few years, Merck has had some setbacks in which
seven projects in late-stage Phase III clinical trials either
failed or were halted, forcing the company to rebuild through
licensing deals and investing more in research and development.
"Will that be enough to be a major player in the United
States? We shall see. So, we are open to collaborations and we
are open to acquisitions in this area," Oschmann said.
Merck Serono, the company's biopharmaceutical division, has
a number of relationships in the United States with small
biotech startups, including with San Francisco's Threshold
Pharmaceuticals on late-stage pancreatic cancer drug TH-302,
which is in Phase III trials.
Merck Serono also has a licensing deal with Oncothyreon
for the treatment of lung cancer.
Oschmann said 80 percent of Merck's global research and
development is in oncology, where the company has high hopes.
It is already having success with its main cancer drug
Erbitux, which accounted for some 8 percent of the group's 10.7
billion euros ($14.5 billion) in 2012 sales.
Merck, which focuses on prescription medicines, consumer
health, life science tools and liquid crystals, also said it
wanted to grow its number of cooperations in Israel. Two more
biotech companies, Metabomed and Chan Bio, joined its Yavne bio
incubator on Tuesday. The bio incubator already housed Neviah
Genomics, a joint venture with Compugen .
Last week, Merck raised its stake in Israel's Qlight
Nanotech, but did not disclose financial details. Earlier this
month, Merck Serono and Israel's Kadimastem signed a
deal aimed at advancing their stem cell-based drug screening
collaboration initiated in 2012.
($1 = 0.7404 euros)
