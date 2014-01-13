Jan 13 Merck & Co Inc's experimental
blood clot-preventing drug vorapaxar should be approved based on
"robustly positive" clinical trial results, according to a
preliminary review of the data by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
The review, posted on the FDA's website on Monday, comes two
days ahead of a meeting of outside medical experts, who are
expected to recommend whether it should be approved. The FDA
usually follows the advice of its advisory panels.
The drug, which would be sold under the brand name Zontivity
if approved, is designed to prevent heart-related deaths, heart
attacks and strokes in patients who have had a recent heart
attack but have not had a stroke.