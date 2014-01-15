Jan 15 Merck & Co Inc's experimental
blood clot-preventing drug vorapaxar should be approved to
reduce the risk of further heart problems in people who have
suffered a recent heart attack, an advisory panel to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday.
The panel voted 10-1 in favor of the drug, which would, if
approved, be sold under the brand name Zontivity. The FDA is not
bound to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically
does so. The drug should not be recommended for patients who
have previously had a stroke because of an increased risk of
bleeding in the brain, the panel said.
