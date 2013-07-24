July 24 - Merck & Co on Wednesday said U.S.
regulators had accepted its marketing application for the blood
clot drug vorapaxar, aimed at preventing heart attacks and
strokes in patients who have already had a heart attack but who
have no history of stroke.
The experimental drug, acquired by Merck through its 2009
acquisition of rival U.S. drugmaker Schering-Plough Corp, was
once considered a potential blockbuster product.
But its prospects wilted in 2011 when a safety committee
overseeing a 26,000-patient study, called TRA-2P, said the new
type of anti-platelet drug was not appropriate for patients who
had already suffered a stroke because the drug raised bleeding
risk.
Merck was allowed to press ahead with the trial, one of the
largest heart-drug studies ever conducted, among patients who
were in stable condition after having heart attacks or being
diagnosed with clogged leg arteries. Patients who had suffered
strokes were excluded from the trial.
The study's aim was to see if vorapaxar could prevent heart
attacks and stroke in that more-limited patient population, and
whether it could do so safely, given the drug's established
bleeding risk.
Merck in March 2012 declined to comment on whether it would
seek approval of vorapaxar, given the mixed results of the trial
and the drug's failure in a separate earlier study called
TRACER.
Although Merck has continued to express confidence in
vorapaxar, some analysts have cautioned that even if approved,
it would likely be used by a limited number of patients because
of the bleeding risk.