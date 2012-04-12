* Labels changed for drugs for baldness, enlarged prostate
* Proscar, Propecia effects continued after use was
ended-FDA
April 12 Prescribing labels for Merck & Co's
drugs for baldness and enlarged prostate will add
reports of sexual side effects that continued after use of the
medicines was stopped, U.S. health regulators said.
Labels will be revised for Proscar, which treats symptoms of
enlarged prostate, and hair-loss treatment Propecia, the Food
and Drug Administration said. The active ingredient in both
drugs is finasteride.
The Propecia label will now include notification of problems
with libido, ejaculation and orgasms that continued after use of
the drug was ended. Proscar's label will include notification of
decreased libido.
The labels of both drugs will also include a description of
reports of male infertility and poor semen quality that
normalized or improved after use of the drugs was stopped.
In announcing the label changes, FDA cited events reported
to the agency.
"The cases suggest a broader range of adverse effects than
previously reported in patients taking these drugs," FDA said in
a notification posted on its website. But it also said no clear
causal links between finasteride and sexual adverse events had
been established.
FDA said sexual side effects were included in the labels of
both drugs when they were approved in the 1990s. But in
subsequent clinical trials, the side effects were resolved in
patients who stopped using the drugs as well as in most patients
who continued therapy, the agency said.
Last year, the labels of both drugs were revised to include
erectile dysfunction that continued after patients stopped using
the drugs, the FDA said.
Only a small percentage of men who use the drugs have
experienced sexual side effects, the agency added. For example,
it said, an analysis of clinical trials showed 3.8 percent of
men taking Propecia reported one or more of the sexual side
effects, compared with 2.1 percent of those who received a
placebo.
FDA said it believes that finasteride remains safe and
effective for its approved uses and that patients on Proscar and
Propecia should contact their doctors if they have concerns.
In a statement, Merck said it believes both drugs are
generally well tolerated and effective for their intended uses
and that it supports efforts to ensure patient safety through
monitoring of reported side effects.
The drugs are relatively modest-sized products for the U.S.
drugmaker. Merck reported $447 million in Propecia sales last
year, and $223 million for Proscar.
Merck shares were down 0.5 percent to $38.27 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.