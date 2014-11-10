Nov 10 Merck & Co on Monday said
long-awaited data from an 18,000-patient trial suggest the
company will not have to write down the value of its blockbuster
Zetia and Vytorin cholesterol drugs.
"The company has determined that the Zetia and Vytorin
intangible assets are not impaired," the No. 2 U.S. drugmaker
said on Monday in a regulatory filing, noting its assessment was
based on having seen "unblinded" data from the huge study.
Merck's statement suggests that the study, meant to
determine whether Zetia can prevent heart attacks, strokes and
deaths, proved favorable to its $2.5 billion-a-year drug. A
related Merck drug, Vytorin, pairs Zetia with Merck's statin
Zocor (simvastatin), and has annual sales of $1.5 billion.
Pam Eisele, a Merck spokeswoman, said the company had no
further comment on the trial results, or their likely financial
impact on Zetia and Vytorin.
Merck almost a decade ago began the study, called
IMPROVE-IT, to determine whether adding Zetia to simvastatin is
better at preventing heart attacks, deaths and strokes than
simvastatin alone.
Trial results are slated to be unveiled on Nov. 17 in
Chicago, at the annual scientific sessions of the American Heart
Association. Merck earlier this year warned that it might have
to write down the value of Zetia and Vytorin if the study did
not prove Zetia provided an incremental benefit to patients.
Zetia, which prevents absorption of "bad" LDL cholesterol in
the intestines, was approved by U.S. regulators in 2002 based on
its ability to lower cholesterol 25 percent beyond reductions
seen with simvastatin alone. Statins work by reducing the
liver's production of cholesterol, and can cut LDL levels by 50
percent or more.
No previous studies have ever proven conclusively whether
Zetia or Vytorin actually improve patient outcomes.
Despite longstanding doubts about Zetia's effectiveness,
many doctors have prescribed it and Vytorin on the assumption
that Zetia's demonstrated ability to further lower cholesterol
will lead to better patient outcomes.
Shares of Merck were down 1 percent in afternoon trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)