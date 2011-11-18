* CHMP issues positive opinion on wider use of Rebif

* Commission normally endorses CHMP recommendations

* Merck shares down 0.4 percent (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 European regulators have recommended approval of Merck KGaA's multiple sclerosis drug Rebif for additional uses.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on Friday issued a positive opinion for Rebif to be used for patients who have shown an early sign of multiple sclerosis and are at high risk of developing the disease.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the London-based CHMP are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.

Multiple sclerosis, which affects 2.5 million people worldwide, is a chronic and progressive disease that attacks the central nervous system. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)