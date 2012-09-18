Genetics authority to continue as director of U.S. health institute
June 6 Genetics pioneer Francis Collins will continue as director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Merck KGaA : * Shares drop 2 percent after pulls NSCL filing for Erbitux in Europe
WASHINGTON, June 6 President Donald Trump pressed Republican congressional leaders on Tuesday to complete their overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system as lawmakers said they were making progress on a contentious effort that threatens to overwhelm their legislative agenda.