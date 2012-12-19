BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
FRANKFURT Dec 19 Merck KGaA shares fall 3.1 percent at open after cancer vaccine stimuvax fails phase III trial
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share