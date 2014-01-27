BRIEF-Bioton FY net loss shrinks to 28.6 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Monday that its FY 2016 revenue was 347.8 million zlotys ($71.04 million) versus 404.4 million zlotys a year ago
FRANKFURT Jan 27 Merck KGaA : * Shares in Merck KGaA fall 11.3 percent after CFO resignation
* Ghp specialty care ab (publ) says in coming quarter we will very much focus on starting up our new health care planning service