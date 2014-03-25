FRANKFURT, March 25 Diversified healthcare and
chemicals group Merck KGaA said the head of its
Consumer Health unit, Udit Batra, would become chief executive
of its much larger laboratory and biotech equipment unit Merck
Millipore.
Batra will succeed Robert Yates, who has decided to leave
the German company to take on a new job outside of Merck, it
said on Tuesday.
Uta Kemmerich-Keil, who currently heads Merck's allergy
treatment unit Allergopharma, will succeed Batra to lead the
Consumer Health unit, which makes non-prescription or
over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and which owns the seven seas
brand.
It also said that Annalisa Jenkins, the head Merck's
pharmaceuticals research and development (R&D), will leave the
group at the end of March. Belen Garijo, who heads Merck's
pharmaceuticals division, will be in charge of R&D until a
permanent successor is found.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jonathan Gould)