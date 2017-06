FRANKFURT May 15 German drugmaker Merck KGaA said its underlying core profit would rise to 2.8-2.9 billion euro ($3.6-$3.7 billion)this year, up from 2.73 billion in 2011.

The group previously said it saw a "slight increase" in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Merck's first-quarter results were broadly in line with analyst expectations. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)