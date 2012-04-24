FRANKFURT, April 24 Germany's Merck KGaA will move the headquarters of its prescription drugs unit Merck Serono from Geneva to the German city of Darmstadt, affecting 1,250 jobs.

The family-controlled drugmaker said in a statement on Tuesday that more than 750 Geneva positions would be transferred to Darmstadt, Beijing and Boston, with details to be published at a later stage.

In addition, Merck plans to cut 500 jobs in Geneva as well as 80 positions across its three Swiss manufacturing sites.

The company recently announced plans to cut costs across all its businesses after a number of setbacks in drug development.

Merck bought Swiss biotech company Serono for 10.3 billion euros in 2007. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)