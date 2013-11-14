DARMSTADT, Germany Nov 14 Germany's Merck KGaA
said it would look into possible acquisitions to
strengthen all of its four business divisions - prescription
drugs, non-prescription drugs, laboratory equipment and
specialty chemicals.
"We have four sustainable business divisions that are set to
grow organically, but for all four areas we have ideas for steps
that go beyond that," Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told
journalists at a press conference on Thursday.
"But the main point is the continuation of our financial
discipline," he added.
Merck cut its net financial debt to 536 million euros at the
end of September, down from 1.93 billion at the end of last
year.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)