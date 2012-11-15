BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
DARMSTADT Nov 15 Merck KGaA lifted its 2012 outlook on Thursday and beat expectations for third-quarter results on higher prices for a multiple sclerosis drug and strong demand for its chemicals for flat screens.
The German drugmaker now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year of 2.90-2.95 billion euros ($3.7-$3.75 billion), the upper half of a previous range of 2.85-2.95 billion euros.
Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 15.6 percent to 754 million euros, above a forecast for 740 million in a Reuters poll. Revenues also exceeded expectations.
($1 = 0.7856 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share