DARMSTADT, Germany, March 7 German drugmaker
Merck KGaA reported better-than-expected quarterly
earnings on cost cuts and higher prices for its multiple
sclerosis drug Rebif.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 percent to 790
million euros ($1.03 billion), above a forecast for 785 million
in a Reuters poll.
Net income of 272 million euros surpassed the poll average
of 208 million.
The company predicted a significant increase in net income
in 2013 and 2014 as it benefits from cost cuts, but it cautioned
that there would be no major technology launches at its
chemicals business, which is the world's largest maker of liquid
crystals for flat panel displays.
($1 = 0.7692 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)