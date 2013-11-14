BRIEF-Vincent Medical's unit enters acquisition agreement
* Purchaser, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, vendors and target entered into acquisition agreement
DARMSTADT, Germany Nov 14 Germany's Merck KGaA , the worlds largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, raised its full-year outlook as it benefited from a cost cutting programme.
Merck said on Thursday it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.2- 3.25 billion euros ($4.3-$4.35 billion) in 2013, where it had previously seen 3.1-3.2 billion euros.
Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 10 percent to 831 million euros, above the 803 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Purchaser, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, vendors and target entered into acquisition agreement
COPENHAGEN, April 12 Danish life science investor Novo A/S said on Wednesday it was raising its stake in Synlab to about 20 percent through a 250 million euro ($265 million) subscription to new shares, ahead of a potential listing of Europe's second largest lab operator.