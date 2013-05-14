* Q1 adj EBITDA 801 mln eur vs poll 787 mln eur
* Q1 net profit 266 mln eur vs poll 261 mln eur
* Merck targets 2013 adj EBITDA of 3.1-3.2 bln eur
* Shares indicated up 1.5 pct vs Dax up 0.1 pct
FRANKFURT, May 14 German drugs and chemicals
maker Merck KGaA on Tuesday said it would meet its
2014 sales and earnings goals already this year as it unveiled a
sharp jump in first-quarter profit.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 19 percent to 801 million euros
($1.04 billion) in the first quarter, beating the average
expectation of 787 million euros in a Reuters poll. Poll:
All of the company's divisions contributed to quarterly
growth in sales, which totalled nearly 2.76 billion euros, in
line with the poll average.
Merck, the world's largest supplier of liquid crystals used
in television and computer screens, said it expected adjusted
EBITDA of 3.1 billion to 3.2 billion euros in full year 2013,
also in line with the poll.
The company, which has been cutting costs and jobs after a
string of setbacks in its drugs pipeline, said quarterly net
profit was 266 million euros, up by more than half from the year
earlier quarter and slightly ahead of the poll average.
Merck also said it expected to achieve further cost savings
of 165 million euros this year compared with 2012, with related
expenses of around 230 million euros.
Sales of multiple sclerosis injection Rebif, its
best-selling drug, grew by 6 percent to 454 million euros in the
first quarter, helped by price increases in the United States
and higher sales in Europe.
Following massive price increases for Rebif last year, the
drug is now facing increasing competition from new oral
treatments against the disease, such as Novartis's
Gilenya, Sanofi's Aubagio, Biogen Idec's
Tecfidera.