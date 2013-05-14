BRIEF-Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical's shares to debut trade on April 7 in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nXAf52 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
FRANKFURT May 14 German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA posted a forecast-beating 18.8 percent gain in adjusted operating profit to 801 million euros ($1.04 billion) in the first quarter, as it squeezes costs.
The figure for quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surpassed the 787 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll. Poll:
($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.
* COMPANY TOOK OUT A LOAN OF 3 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS FROM SHAREHOLDER PETER MÖLLER VIA COMPANY