June 24 Merck KGaA : * Mersana and Merck KGaA of darmstadt, Germany, to develop next-generation

antibody-drug conjugates * Says to provide monoclonal antibodies to mersana * Says to be responsible for clinical development, commercialization of

products under exclusive license from mersana * In addition to upfront payment, mersana is eligible to receive milestones

plus royalties on net sales of products