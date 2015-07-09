NEW YORK, July 9 Citigroup Inc has been
ordered to pay Swiss-based commodities merchant Mercuria almost
$14 million as part of prolonged legal wrangling over Chinese
metals financing deals hit by suspected fraud, a report on
Wednesday said.
Justice Stephen Phillips of London's High Court ordered Citi
to pay Mercuria $13.6 million plus interest for damages related
to a transaction, in which the bank failed to deliver metal paid
for by Mercuria last year, according to a Wall Street Journal
report citing a court order.
The judge also ordered Citi to pay half of Mercuria's legal
fees, including an immediate payment of roughly $500,000, the
report said.
The news comes after Citi in May lost its legal challenge in
London to force Mercuria to pay about $270 million in potential
losses for the metals financing deals in China.
The lawsuit centers on a probe launched in May last year by
Chinese authorities of suspected fraud at China's Qingdao port,
the world's seventh busiest, and nearby Penglai.
Neither Citigroup nor Mercuria Energy Trading Ltd are
accused of fraud, but have been caught in the fallout from the
probe.
The alleged fraud is estimated to have stung Western banks
and trading houses as well as local Asian banks for more than $3
billion in total.
China has been investigating whether private metals trading
firm Decheng Mining and its related companies used fake
warehouse receipts to obtain multiple loans secured against a
single cargo of metal.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Andrew Hay)