NEW YORK, April 28 Mercuria reported a rise in full-year earnings following its takeover of JPMorgan Chase & Co's physical oil and metals business even as the commodities trader set aside cash to cover legal costs in a metals fraud case, according to a report.

The privately held Swiss-based company, which is registered in Cyprus, recorded earnings before tax, depreciation and amortization of $553 million, up from $537 million in 2013, according to a Financial Times report citing market sources.

Physical trading volumes were a record 274 million tonnes, up from 194.6 million, the FT said.

The results for the full year to end-March were the first since the firm acquired JPMorgan's physical commodities business late last year.

The report came as energy news portal Sparkspread reported the firm's Chief Investment Officer Shameek Konar is to leave the company after almost three years.

He joined Mercuria in August 2012 from Goldman Sachs where he had been global co-head of commodities principal investments, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mercuria was founded a decade ago by two former Goldman Sachs oil traders, Marco Dunand and Daniel Jaeggi, who have built the energy-focused firm into a global commodities powerhouse.

The company did not respond to a request for comment on both reports.

Gross profits were $731 million, down from $747 million a year earlier, the FT said.

Revenues came in at $106 billion, up from $87 billion in 2013, a figure that was revised because of the adoption of new accounting standards, it said. Revenues in 2013 had previously been stated at $112 billion.

People familiar with the results said Mercuria would have posted record pre-tax profits if the company had not set aside a significant amount of cash to cover a dispute over financing deals with U.S. bank Citigroup Inc, the report said.

