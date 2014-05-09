LONDON May 9 Trading house Mercuria reported
lower core earnings and net profit for 2013, citing a tougher
trading environment and higher one-off investments to help
accommodate the trading business of Wall Street bank JP Morgan
.
Core earnings declined 7 percent to $562 million and net
profit fell 11.7 percent to $273 million on revenues of $112
billion, up 14 percent on 2012.
The company has seen one-off investments of $370 million as
it accelerated investments in IT, risk management and compliance
and hired 100 new staff, Chief Financial Officer Guillaume
Vermersch said.
