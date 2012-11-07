Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
DUBAI Nov 7 Swiss-based trader Mercuria Energy will sign a $500 million syndicated loan on Nov. 30 to help refinance a forthcoming debt maturity, an arranging bank said on Wednesday.
The revolving credit facility, split between a $360 million one-year tranche and a $140 million three-year tranche, will help Mercuria meet the repayment of a $755 million loan due on Dec. 7, First Gulf Bank said in a statement.
Eleven banks helped to arrange the deal, which was marketed to other lenders in Dubai, Taipei, Singapore and Shanghai in the first two weeks of October.
Besides FGB, the arrangers include ANZ Banking Group , BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, HSBC , Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, ING, RBS, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
In June, Mercuria said it had raised nearly $2 billion via two loan facilities from 51 lenders. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Jane Baird)
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.