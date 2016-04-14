(Refiles to clarify some banks have scaled down, not exited,
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 14 Trading house
Mercuria is expanding into structured finance, looking beyond
trading physical commodities and derivatives for growth with
recent hires from Goldman Sachs to help in its mission.
"We have built a global platform, now we are looking to
build a second floor on top of that platform," Mercuria Chief
Executive and co-founder Marco Dunand told Reuters on the
sidelines of the FT Commodities Summit.
"Some banks are exiting the structured finance space, some
banks do not want to touch physical commodities - so we see
great opportunities. We will be looking to go beyond the
molecule and have a mixture of physical and structured finance."
While top five commodities houses - Vitol, Glencore
, Trafigura, Mercuria and Gunvor - have traditionally
focused on trading physical commodities and derivatives,
structured finance such as non-classic trade finance involving
multiple customers, unusual collateral and hedging has been
dominated by banks.
But tighter U.S. and European regulations have made
commodities trading difficult for banks.
As a result many lenders - such as Barclays, JP Morgan and
Deutsche Bank - have exited or significantly scaled back
commodities in the past three years although Goldman has kept
the most significant commodities division among banks.
Dunand and fellow Goldman veteran Daniel Jaeggi co-founded
Mercuria in 2004 and grew the trading house rapidly with the
purchase of parts of JP Morgan's commodities business and a
stake sale to strategic partner ChemChina.
Mercuria also employed a small army of high profile
specialists from Goldman, including latest hire David Gallagher
as the global head of structuring, previously managing director
for commodities structuring at Goldman.
Magid Shenouda, Goldman's previous co-head of commodities
trading, is Mercuria's global head of trading. Head of
strategies Valentina Riva, head of compliance Victoria Attwood
Scott, head of risk Ellis Kitchener and head of operations
Alistair Cross are also all ex-Goldman.
The hiring and acquisitions from the banking space could
turn Mercuria into a predominantly derivative player rather than
a physical barrel mover and Dunand said expansion into
structured finance would be consistent with the trend.
"My guess it will be skewed towards paper rather than
physical," he said. Mercuria will also most likely stay light on
the physical asset ownership front.
"In peoples' minds - trading is a risky business and assets
are safer. But most people in trading never had a down year
while assets write-offs happen all the time. Market risks are
manageable while volatility of earnings comes from assets," he
said.
Mercuria made provisions of around $400 million in 2014 and
2015 in case it needs to write down the value of assets from oil
to coal amid a commodities price decline. Provisions were made
as the firm was also closing a deal to sell 13 percent in itself
to ChemChina.
"We work with ChemChina and potentially there could be
discussions about a bigger stake sale," Dunand said. "But there
are other contenders too and it is early days... We don't need
more capital, we have a lot of liquidity but we are still being
attracted by strategic synergies with producers and consumers."
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Susan Thomas)