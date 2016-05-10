BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Mercuries Life Insurance :
* Says it to use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.5 for every one share
* Says it to distribute stock dividend of 79,385,111 shares in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yGzV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.