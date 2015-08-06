(Adds executive and analyst comment, details; updates shares)
Aug 6 IBM Corp said it would buy medical
image company Merge Healthcare Inc in a $1 billion deal
and combine it with its newly formed health analytics unit,
which is powered by its famous Watson supercomputer.
IBM plans to combine data and images from Merge Healthcare's
medical imaging management platform with Watson's cloud-based
healthcare computing system.
The system analyzes high volumes of data, understands
complex questions posed in natural language and proposes
evidence-based answers.
The deal will help physicians and researchers collate and
analyze data such as patient's medical and family history, data
on others with similar symptoms and clinical research, trials
and outcomes.
"Imaging is central to effective diagnosis and treatment ...
but it is increasingly important to share these images between
providers to deliver high quality, cost-effective care,"
Dougherty and Co analyst Brooks O'Neil wrote in a note.
IBM has been expanding aggressively in the healthcare IT
sector. The Merge deal is the company's third major
health-related acquisition since launching the Watson Health
unit in April.
"Organically, we will continue to build and invest from a
research perspective in core technologies," said Stephen Gold,
vice president, IBM Watson.
"We will compliment and supplement that with acquisitions,"
Gold told Reuters.
With this acquisition IBM will get access 7,500 U.S.
healthcare sites.
Merge Healthcare shareholders will get $7.13 per share at a
premium of 31.8 percent to Wednesday's close, the companies
said.
Merge shares were trading at $7.08 by afternoon. IBM shares
were little changed at $156.33.
The equity portion of the offer is valued at $713.1 million,
according to Reuters calculations based on 100 million Merge
Healthcare shares outstanding as of June 30.
