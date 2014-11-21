Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
Reuters Market Eye - Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS) buys ING Vysya Bank (VYSA.NS) in record $2.4 billion share deal.
Deal to raise speculation over likely mergers in the sector, say traders.
Lenders that markets see as potential acquisition candidates rise.
Karnataka Bank (KBNK.NS) 2.3 percent
Karur Vysya Bank (KARU.NS) 2 percent
City Union Bank (CTBK.NS) 2 percent
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVLS.NS) 1.4 percent
Dhanlaxmi Bank (DNBK.NS) 4.2 percent
South Indian Bank (SIBK.NS) 3.4 percent
Those markets see as potential suitors also edge higher. ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) and Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) up 0.2 pct each.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.